Victims of shooting near Annapolis identified

Published on: May 08, 2023 12:11 PM EDT|Updated on: May 08, 2023 12:19 PM EDT

Police respond to the scene of a shooting in Parole.
Anne Arundel County Police have identified three people who were shot dead in a hotel parking lot near Annapolis on Friday afternoon. (Kirk McKoy/The Baltimore Banner)
Anne Arundel County Police released the identities of three people who were died in a shooting in a hotel parking lot near Annapolis on Friday afternoon.

George Edward Huff, 42, from Riva, shot a man and a woman outside the Holiday Inn Express and Suites on Riva Road at around 2 p.m. Friday before turning the gun on himself, police said.

The woman, 34-year-old Alexandra Abbot Huff of Riva, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man who was shot, 38-year-old George Michael Petrullo of Annapolis, managed to drive a short distance to the AllTackle.com shop, where workers assisted him and called 911. Petrullo was taken by ambulance to a hospital where he died.

Police did not describe the relationship between the three people or offer information about a possible motive.

The shooting remains under investigation, and police ask anyone with information to call detectives at 410-222-4731 or call the tip line at 410-222-4700.

