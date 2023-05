Victims of shooting near Annapolis identified

Our nonprofit news organization is made possible by subscribers and donors who value storytelling that impacts and uplifts communities. Thank you for supporting our journalism.

Anne Arundel County Police released the identities of three people who were died in a shooting in a hotel parking lot near Annapolis on Friday afternoon.

George Edward Huff, 42, from Riva, shot a man and a woman outside the Holiday Inn Express and Suites on Riva Road at around 2 p.m. Friday before turning the gun on himself, police said.

The woman, 34-year-old Alexandra Abbot Huff of Riva, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man who was shot, 38-year-old George Michael Petrullo of Annapolis, managed to drive a short distance to the AllTackle.com shop, where workers assisted him and called 911. Petrullo was taken by ambulance to a hospital where he died.

Police did not describe the relationship between the three people or offer information about a possible motive.

The shooting remains under investigation, and police ask anyone with information to call detectives at 410-222-4731 or call the tip line at 410-222-4700.