The Baltimore Banner is a trademark registered in the U.S. for The Venetoulis Institute for Local Journalism, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

Click here to view our Terms of Sale.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service and Privacy Policies .

Thousands of people packed the streets and sidewalks of downtown Annapolis on Saturday to celebrate being “Anchored with Pride.”

A parade with dozens of groups — including a boisterous drumline, dancers, politicians searching for votes and many, many people waving rainbow flags — crawled up Main Street and West Street before ending with a festival at the Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts.

The grand marshal was fashion designer Christian Siriano, who grew up in the area and washed hair at an Annapolis salon before getting his big break as the youngest winner of “Project Runway.” He launched his own fashion brand and has dressed some of the biggest names in the entertainment industry.

For Annapolis Pride board chair Joe Toolan, landing Siriano was a coup.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

A large Unicorn walks down West St. during the Annapolis Pride Parade and Festival on June 1, 2024. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)

A person waves a transgender flag to celebrate Pride Month as they march during the Annapolis Pride Parade and Festival on June 1, 2024. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)

“We’ve been wanting him to come for years and it’s never worked out,” Toolan said. “And so to have him here this year is really, really exciting because this year the theme is ‘Anchored with Pride.’ And if he doesn’t show people how to be themselves, then nobody does.”

While Siriano waved to fans along the parade route, the affair was kicked off by Gov. Wes Moore and a boisterous group of staffers and supporters. Annapolis Pride boasted that Moore is the first sitting governor to march in the parade, which passes just steps away from the governor’s mansion and the State House.

Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman waves a rainbow flag as he walks up Main St. in the Annapolis Pride Parade and Festival on June 1, 2024. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)

U.S. Senatorial candidate Larry Hogan greets supporters on West St. during the Annapolis Pride Parade and Festival on June 1, 2024. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)

Miss Annapolis Pride 2024 Jalah Nicole waves as they ride up Main St. in the Annapolis Pride Parade and Festival on June 1, 2024. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)

Two people waving rainbow flags shout as they celebrate Pride Month during the Annapolis Pride Parade and Festival on June 1, 2024. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)

A young girl is seen with a rainbow sticker on her forehead and a flag in her hair along West St. during the Annapolis Pride Parade and Festival on June 1, 2024. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)

A person holds up a SpongeBob SquarePants sign mocking the phrase “homosexuality is a sin” as they walk down West St. during the Annapolis Pride Parade and Festival on June 1, 2024. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)

People wave rainbow flags on West St. during the Annapolis Pride Parade and Festival on June 1, 2024. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)

Moore, a Democrat, said he was thrilled to participate as a way of showing “how important all Marylanders are to the future of our state.”

“This is a community that is making remarkable contributions, and contributions that the state needs,” Moore said. “There’s no place I’d rather be than right here.”