Anne Arundel police arrest three men for hate crimes, church vandalism

Anne Arundel County police have arrested three men in connection with a string of hate crimes and vandalism this month targeting several churches.

Detectives on Tuesday filed four misdemeanor charges against brothers Blake Krenzer and Brandon Krenzer, of Gambrills. Officers say the 19-year-olds on June 13 vandalized Black Lives Matter and LGBTQ pride signs at Ark & Dove Presbyterian Church in Odenton.

An attorney was not yet listed as representing the men in Maryland court records Thursday afternoon.

A day later in cases unrelated to the Krenzers, detectives arrested Jarren Alexander, of no fixed address, in connection with several incidents of vandalism this month at Fowler United Methodist and St. Phillips Episcopal churches in Annapolis. The destruction to Fowler United Methodist climbed to more than $100,000.

Authorities said Alexander, who is charged with trespassing and fourth-degree burglary, is also a suspect in another church vandalism case. The 23-year-old did not have an attorney listed in court records Thursday.

Anne Arundel County has grappled in recent months with an increase in thefts, vandalism, destructions and burglaries targeting several places of worship. During a news conference Thursday, investigators said the Ark & Dove case was cracked after several members of the public came forward with tips. And an “astute” patrol officer helped detectives to identify Alexander.

“These are amazing examples of community policing,” said Cpl. Chris Anderson during a news conference Thursday.

Officials say they’re still investigating the cases to determine motive and whether the suspects have a history of mental health issues or any connections to known hate groups.

This article will be updated.