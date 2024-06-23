“Take it slow, Anne Arundel.” That’s the county’s new slogan as it places speed cameras in school zones for the first time, with more to come.

A new Automated Traffic Enforcement Speed Program will begin using portable camera units to monitor and enforce speed limits as a way to increase roadway safety and reduce traffic fatalities and injuries.

The speed cameras in school zones will go live Monday, operating from 6 a.m. until 8 p.m. on weekdays, with the aim to reduce speeds around county schools. Cameras that will soon be placed in residential areas will operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

“Every day, residents demand safe streets in Anne Arundel County, especially for the benefit of children. Speed cameras are an effective tool for slowing motorists,” the county’s website notes.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Maryland law defines a school zone as the area within a half-mile radius of any school where the State Highway Administration or the local authority may establish a school zone and set maximum speed limits applicable in that zone.

For the first 15 days of each new camera installation, the system will issue warnings to motorists who are caught traveling 12 mph or more over the posted speed limit. Signage will be added to make drivers aware of the new cameras.

After that grace period, citations will be mailed to registered vehicle owners with images showing the date, time and speed.

The speed cameras going live Monday are in school zones at these locations: Broadneck Elementary School (northbound), George Cromwell Elementary School (eastbound), Oak Hill Elementary School (southbound), Shipley’s Choice Elementary School (northbound) and Solley Elementary School (southbound).

At least 16 additional cameras will be added to school zones, but the locations and dates were unclear. Details about camera installations in residential areas were also not immediately available.