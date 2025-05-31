Two 18-year-olds face murder charges a week after human remains were found in a burning vehicle in Anne Arundel County.

On the night of May 24, police and fire crews encountered a vehicle engulfed in flames in the parking lot of a commercial business at 600 West Central Ave. in Davidsonville. They discovered a body inside the vehicle after extinguishing the fire.

The state medical examiner ruled it was a homicide but has yet to determine a cause of death, according to an Anne Arundel County Police release. Investigators are working to identify the victim.

Police arrested Jonah Michael Poole of Davidsonville and Kylee Alyssa Dakes of Harwood on Saturday. They are facing charges of first- and second-degree murder, in addition to first- and second-degree assault, conspiracy to commit first- and second-degree murder and arson, police said.

A spokesperson for Anne Arundel County Police declined to provide additional information about the suspects or further details about the incident last week.

Police and fire personnel arrived at the scene at approximately 9:25 pm May 24, according to a previous release.

Anne Arundel County fire officials referred all questions to the police.

An investigation is ongoing, and police urge anyone with additional information to call 410-222-4731.