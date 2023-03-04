The Sony A1 has a wonderful tracking feature and that came in handy, but the lighting wasn’t ideal so I had to compensate in my settings. For most of these images I purposefully underexposed in order to ensure the action was crisp. I knew I wanted a mixture of wide, tight and medium shots to give my visual story some flow. To accomplish this, I photographed with a super wide lens and a long lens, both suited for low light. The fold out screen on the Sony A1 came in handy for the awkward positioning I was in. I was able to lower the camera and point upward into the ring and below the ropes. Normally, I wouldn’t take vertical shots, but I felt that the positioning of the ring called for it in some cases, like the frame below.