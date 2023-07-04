Who will be Baltimore Homecoming’s Heroes of 2023? Vote for your Homecoming Hero

During the pandemic, Brian reflected on his experiences in volunteerism and service trips and dreamt up a program he wished he had when he was younger. In 2022, he launched ‘From: Baltimore’, a program of Break A Difference, that empowers Black and Brown youth and cultivates their engagement in social impact through volunteerism. For many, volunteering is a privilege, an activity that could even seem impractical when weighed against other obligations. Furthermore, Black and Brown communities are often the communities volunteer efforts are aimed to support, yet these efforts tend to lack Black & Brown representation. Through From: Baltimore, Brian aims to address those barriers by making volunteerism more accessible and by providing culturally meaningful pathways to be more civically engaged in Baltimore.