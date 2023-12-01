Baltimore County Police have taken a student into custody for questioning Friday after a report of an armed student sent Kenwood High School into a 25-minute lockdown.

Authorities said all students are safe following the lockdown that began around 11:08 a.m. and prompted police to send a tactical team to the Essex high school. School resource officers and Baltimore County Police Department took a student into custody in the auditorium.

No weapon was recovered, said county police spokesperson Trae Corbin. An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Police said they conducted a thorough search of school property. The lockdown was lifted at 11:35 a.m.

School leaders say a doctored video circulated on social media Friday afternoon that was edited to include false details of gunshots and injuries.

“Please know that these are faked—while today was a scary situation, all students remained safe,” said Kenwood principal Carl Armstrong in an email to the school community Friday.

Baltimore County Public Schools haven’t faced a school shooting since 2012, but false alarms and concerns for student and educator safety have persisted.

Counselors are being made available to speak with students and families who would like additional support, Amrstrong said in an email.

“Ensuring the safety of our students and staff is our top priority and we are grateful for the swift response of BCoPD [Baltimore County Police Department] and their efforts to keep our school safe,” Armstrong said in the email. “As with this case, it is important for all of us – students and parents alike – to inform school staff any time you or your child sees, hears, or reads anything that is suspicious or that may pose a threat to the school or its students.”

There is a police presence at Kenwood HS following a brief lockdown. This presence is regarding an ongoing investigation being conducted inside the school. All students are safe. pic.twitter.com/CPv5eSqTSL — Baltimore County Police Department (@BaltCoPolice) December 1, 2023