President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump easily won their party primaries in Maryland, with the Associated Press calling those races shortly after polls closed at 8 p.m.

Biden, an 81-year-old Democrat, and Trump, a 77-year-old Republican have struggled to ignite enthusiasm among voters, polls have shown. Both routinely notch low favorability ratings. Trump is on trial this week in New York in a hush-money case from his 2016 campaign for president.

Across the Baltimore region, voters expressed unease at their choices for president.

Harpreet Khalsa, a Democrat in Baltimore County, said he voted “uncommitted” rather than for Biden, as a protest of the president’s approach to the war in Israel.

“I wanted to send a message for him to stop bombing Gaza,” he said, standing outside Woodlawn High School.

Outside a polling place in Anne Arundel County, Republican voter Richard Anthony said he voted for Trump twice but would not vote for him a third time because of the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Anthony, 62, encountered Harry Dunn, a Democratic candidate in Maryland’s 3rd Congressional District and a former cop who helped defend the Capitol that day.

“I’m sorry for what happened,” Anthony said to Dunn. “I thought Republicans liked cops.”

Wayno Amonra of Forest Park said he is typically a Republican but would vote for Democratic candidates this year.

But he said he’s undecided in the presidential race. He said he can’t support Trump after the Capitol riot but also doesn’t like Biden’s response to the war in Gaza.

”I don’t know how people can just ignore those things,” he said. “So I don’t even know if I’ll be casting a vote for president.”