Bowie State adds police, security measures in wake of shooting

Students at Bowie State University in Prince George’s County will return to classes Monday with enhanced security measures installed, a week after two men were shot and injured on campus the night of Saturday, Oct. 7.

In a letter to the school, Bowie State president Aminta Breaux told students and staff to expect “an increased presence of police and security officers with support from local police agencies and security services.”

Classes were canceled last week after the late-night shooting that left two 19-year-old men with non-life-threatening wounds. Neither were students at Bowie State, state police said. Instead of classes, the school held wellness events such as group exercise classes and community meetings.

Those accessing the campus this week will notice changes. Entrances on Loop Road, which encircles the campus, will be staffed around the clock by armed security officers and will close earlier, at 5 pm, than before the shooting. The exception will be the Henry Circle gate, which will remain open until 11 p.m. for public buses and university shuttles. Identification will be checked of officers, and vehicle license plates will be read by cameras.

Existing security systems such as facial-recognition cameras, and automatic building locks with card readers will be expanded. Its emergency alert system called the “Bowie Electronic Emergency System” has been updated to include all students, faculty and staff.

Bowie State is also evaluating the addition of other security measures such as: artificial intelligence to detect weapons and gunshots, metal detectors in dormitories, more perimeter fencing, upgraded exterior lighting, more license plate readers, and additional training for students and staff.

“We must give each other grace, as healing is a process that is different for everyone,” Breaux’s message said.