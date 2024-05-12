The Baltimore Banner is a trademark registered in the U.S. for The Venetoulis Institute for Local Journalism, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

Click here to view our Terms of Sale.

Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service and Privacy Policies .

Pro-Palestinian protesters camped out at Johns Hopkins University for nearly two weeks reached an agreement with university administration and on Sunday began breaking down their site.

Residents of the encampment had already started pulling the blue, plastic tarps from their tents just after 9 a.m. It was unclear how many people were still inside the dwellings.

The deal includes the university accelerating a process that it had already begun to review its investments, including with fund managers and defense contractors supporting Israeli military action in Gaza. The agreement was announced early Sunday by the protester group Hopkins Justice Collective and separately by Hopkins itself.

The university also “committed to conclude student conduct proceedings arising out of the encampment, provided the protesters agree not to engage in further disruptions of university activities, including Commencement,” Hopkins spokesman J.B. Bird said in a statement.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

The university said the decampment was to begin immediately and that protesters have agreed not to restart it as a condition of the deal. Graduation ceremonies at Hopkins are planned for May 23.

Johns Hopkins is the largest recipient of Pentagon funding, receiving $12 billion over the past decade for its research lab in Howard County, the Applied Physics Laboratory.

“Hopkins, with its war profiteering investments and its unique position in the development of weapons systems through the Applied Physics Lab, must remain a target of pressure in the pro-Palestine, anti-war, student movement,” Hopkins Justice Collective said in a statement.

Student protesters across the country have been demanding a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip. Brown University and Northwestern University also struck deals similar to the one at Hopkins in recent days — agreements to more quickly review investments but no commitment to divest.

At Hopkins, students began pitching tents on what’s known as “the Beach” on April 29. The protest has largely been peaceful, and university President Ronald J. Daniels visited the tent encampment as midnight approached on its first day.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

The decampment on Sunday attracted onlookers and supporters of the protest. Some wore matching T-shirts that read “FREE Palestine” and met in an open space in the middle of the several dozen tents still standing.

They gathered for a picture holding a sign that said “VOTE ‘UNCOMMITTED.’” That’s a movement of Biden’s 2020 voters who say they feel betrayed by his decision to continue funding Israel amid a worsening humanitarian crisis.

The protesters will rally Sunday evening on the lawn of the campus in Homewood to “close this chapter of the movement and begin the next,” according to the Hopkins Justice Collective’s statement.