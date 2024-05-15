The Baltimore Banner is a trademark registered in the U.S. for The Venetoulis Institute for Local Journalism, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

Top federal safety and transportation officials probing the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse are testifying before Congress on Wednesday morning, giving lawmakers their second update on the ongoing investigations.

Representatives from the U.S. Coast Guard, the National Transportation Safety Board, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the Federal Highway Administration are scheduled to appear before the U.S. House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure.

The NTSB and Coast Guard both have active safety investigations into the bridge collapse, which occurred when a 984-foot cargo ship called the Dali struck a support pier in the early morning hours of March 26. On Tuesday, the NTSB released its preliminary report into the catastrophe. It revealed that the Dali suffered two power outages in the hours before it set sail from the Port of Baltimore.

One outage was the result of human error: A crew member wrongly closed an exhaust damper which caused the ship’s engine to stall. That, in turn, caused a generator to go offline and the ship’s breakers to trip. A second outage followed when a backup generator experienced low fuel pressure.

However, the report did not identify why the ship lost power on its approach to the Key Bridge. The report appeared to rule out contaminated or “dirty” fuel as a possible cause for the fatal blackout just before the bridge strike.

The design of the nearly 50-year-old bridge made it especially susceptible to collapse, NTSB Chair Jennifer Homendy said previously, and it crumbled in seconds after being struck. The cause of the fatal power outages remains under investigation.

Absent from Wednesday’s hearing is the FBI, which last month launched its own criminal probe into the collapse and raided the Dali. The status of that investigation is unclear.

A construction crew of immigrants was repairing potholes on the bridge at the time of the collapse, and six of them died. A seventh was rescued from the water.

An April 10 Senate hearing made clear that transportation officials were focused on the Dali’s electrical systems. The NTSB flew representatives from Hyundai — the company that built the ship — to Baltimore to help in the retrieval of data from its engine room. A Baltimore Banner review of Coast Guard data found that more than 100 cargo ships have experienced engine trouble in and around the Port of Baltimore and Chesapeake Bay, including some that came perilously close to the Key Bridge and Chesapeake Bay Bridge.

Maritime experts have said that a total loss of power like the Dali experienced before hitting the Key Bridge is relatively rare when compared to the number of ships that transit ports on a daily basis.

This story is developing.