Concerts at CFG Bank Arena, Charm City Lights, Christmas parade and other events will impact traffic

The Baltimore City Department of Transportation announced temporary road closures and traffic modifications to accommodate several events this weekend, including a concert Friday night by Mariah Carey and another Saturday night by Lil Wayne at the CFG Bank Arena.

The DOT advised drivers to download and use the Waze app for live detour navigation. The DOT posted a list of closures and modifications on its website.

Some roads near Druid Hill Park and some entrances will be closed at night for the Charm City Lights display. The Celtic Solstice Five Mile Race on Saturday will also affect roadways in and around Druid Hill Park, where the run will be held.

The Concord Community Christmas Parade Saturday will also result in street closures and parking restrictions along Liberty Heights Avenue, Gwynn Oak Avenue, and other roads. Sections of Holliday Street, Pleasant Street, and Hillen Street will be closed Sunday for the Baltimore Farmers’ Market & Bazaar under the Jones Falls Expressway.

Additionally, lanes of both I-83 and MD 295 will be closed Saturday and Sunday for cleaning activities.