A 17-year-old was arrested and charged with multiple counts of attempted murder in connection with the mass shooting that injured five on the campus of Morgan State University on Tuesday night.

The unnamed male was arrested Thursday in Washington, D.C., without incident, Baltimore Police said Friday morning.

Baltimore Police also issued an arrest warrant for a second suspect, Jovan Williams, 18, in connection to the homecoming week shooting that locked down the campus for several hours. Police consider Williams to be armed and dangerous.

“BPD has been working tirelessly on the investigation into this incident and are grateful for the many partners that assisted us in identifying and capturing one of our suspects,” said Commissioner Richard Worley. “We will not rest until Williams is in custody. While this arrest cannot undo the damage and trauma caused that day, it is my hope that it can bring some peace and justice to the victims, the Morgan community and our city.”

The historically Black university canceled classes and called off all homecoming week activities after the shooting, which occurred near a dorm on the university’s campus. Police believe the gunfire was the result of a conflict between two groups.

Four men and one woman between the ages of 18 and 22 were shot, and all were hospitalized with non-life-threatening wounds. Police believe none were involved in the conflict.