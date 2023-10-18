An officer attempting to stop a driver on I-270 in Gaithersburg was seriously injured when he was struck early Wednesday morning, Montgomery County Police said. Two people involved in the crash are in custody.

Officers responded around 4 a.m. to the crash on Northbound I-270 north of Exit 12 to Watkins Mill Road at about 4 a.m. to attempt to stop a driver believed to be driving under the influence, police told WJZ.

An officer got out of his car to deploy stop sticks, which deflate tires, and was then struck by the driver of the vehicle, police said.

The car continued north on I-270, where a second officer successfully stopped the car with stop sticks. Two people in the car were arrested, police said, but there is no word on charges.

The officer was transported via helicopter from the scene with serious life-threatening injuries, according to a Montgomery County Fire and Rescue spokesperson. Police said he is in critical condition.