Orioles lose back-and-forth game to White Sox in 10th, 7-6

CHICAGO — The cruelty of the moment could be felt for Logan Gillaspie, who watched with hands on his knees as the soft contact off the bat of Yasmani Grandal landed just inside the left field line.

According to Statcast, the bloop double had just a .170 expected batting average. It left Grandal’s bat at just 75 mph. And yet for Gillaspie, the Orioles right-hander attempting to secure the first save of his major league career, that soft contact spelled a tie game.

And soon after, the White Sox spilled out of their dugout and Gillaspie traipsed to his own, a loss to his name after Oscar Colás drove across Chicago’s game-winning run to secure a 7-6 victory. It shouldn’t have even come to this. It shouldn’t have because the Orioles had the opportunity to win the game even earlier, without needing to turn to Gillaspie out of the bullpen for his team-leading eighth appearance.

The chance was there in the top of the ninth inning. There were two runners on and no outs for the Orioles to manufacture a go-ahead run and take control of this series against the White Sox.

Instead, there were whiffed bunt attempts from Adam Frazier. There was a flyout and another strikeout, too. And in the end, the Orioles finished 1-for-14 with runners in scoring position, throwing away key opportunities that would’ve ensured extra innings weren’t necessary. As it was, to extras they went, and while Adley Rutschman beat out a double play to score a run, Chicago scratched two across in the 10th.

The back-and-forth game turned Chicago’s way because Baltimore couldn’t tack on runs.

Anthony Santander’s first homer of the season began a three-run sixth inning, which included Jorge Mateo’s second RBI of the game. The shortstop, who’s hitting .350 this year, started the offense with a solo shot off Michael Kopech in the third.

And once the Orioles got into Chicago’s bullpen, the walks piled up for the second straight day. After working nine free passes Friday against White Sox pitching, Baltimore took the lead in the sixth via Ryan O’Hearn’s two-out, bases-loaded walk off right-hander Kendall Graveman.

The lack of control from Chicago’s pitchers caused a nerve-wracking moment, however, when Graveman’s 96-mph sinker got away and hit Ramón Urías in the head. Urías walked off under his own power after a lengthy stay on the ground, with manager Brandon Hyde and head trainer Brian Ebel looking over him.

Baltimore scored four runs in the first six innings. However, right-hander Kyle Gibson surrendered four in 5 1/3 innings. After the Orioles took the lead again in the seventh, left-hander Danny Coulombe, who has been the steadiest member of the bullpen thus far, was charged with another in the bottom half of the inning, leveling the score at 5-5.

The Orioles might’ve eluded any more damage had they scored in the top of the ninth, or added another run in the seventh when they had bases loaded, too. Instead, the series is tied.