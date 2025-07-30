Ravens practice ended on a sour note Tuesday as tight end Isaiah Likely was carted off the field and unable to put much weight on his left leg. ESPN later reported Likely suffered a small fracture. What does the injury mean for the Ravens as they navigate training camp and the preseason?

Banner Ravens Podcast co-hosts Paul Mancano and Jonas Shaffer discuss Baltimore’s situation at tight end and run through some training camp highlights.

Tune in at 11 a.m.