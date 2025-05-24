A 44-year-old woman from Curtis Bay was found dead Friday morning near Disney Road and Alley 79 in Brooklyn Park — and police say her husband is possibly to blame.

Anne Arundel County Police responded shortly after 9 a.m. on Friday to a report of a body on the ground. Officers arrived to find Sarah Elizabeth Bundy with visible trauma. She was pronounced dead at the scene and later transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for an autopsy.

Police identified her husband, 49-year-old Cedric Dion Calloway of Baltimore, as the suspect in her killing. He was charged with his wife’s murder after detectives obtained an arrest warrant through “investigative means,” authorities said.

Detectives and evidence techs collected items from the crime scene, and while an arrest has been made, police are still asking anyone with information to come forward.

Tips can be submitted anonymously by calling 410-222-4700 or visiting metrocrimestoppers.org.