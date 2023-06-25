The U.S. Coast Guard says search crews have located the body of a tractor-trailer driver whose truck went over the rail of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge Tunnel in southern Virginia on Thursday.

The Virginia bridge-tunnel is not to be confused with the Bay Bridge linking Annapolis and Maryland’s Eastern Shore.

The driver was identified as 35-year-old Christopher Scott, the agency said in a news release. His body was recovered Friday in the truck’s cab.

The truck went over the rail of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge Tunnel roughly 1 mile from Chic’s Beach, Virginia. This is near where the bridge-tunnel crosses the mouth of the Chesapeake Bay, carrying motorists on U.S. 13 from Hampton Roads to the Delmarva Peninsula, or the Eastern Shore.

WAVY-News in Hampton Roads, Virginia, reported that Scott, of Henrico, Virginia, had three children, including a son who was born Friday.

“This is a deeply tragic conclusion,” said Capt. Jennifer Stockwell, commander of Coast Guard Sector Virginia. “We had hoped for a different outcome; our thoughts are now with the family in the days and weeks ahead.”

The Chesapeake Bay Bridge Tunnel Police are investigating the incident.