Ukrainian President Zelenskyy surprises Johns Hopkins grads as commencement speaker

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed Johns Hopkins University’s class of 2023 at their commencement ceremony via livestream from Ukraine Thursday morning.

His appearance was a surprise for those in attendance.

Zelenskyy’s speech was broadcast on a giant screen overlooking Homewood Field, on the university’s Baltimore campus. Prior to the speech, attendees were shown clips of war-torn Ukraine, with buildings and bridges decimated by bombs. The crowd erupted in cheers as Zelenskyy appeared on the screen.

Zelenskyy congratulated graduates and called Johns Hopkins “one of the world’s greatest universities.” He told them his remarks would be brief because time is one of the planet’s most valuable resources.

“Some people realize this sooner, and these are the lucky ones. Others realize it too late when they lose someone or something,” he said.

He told graduates to look back at their time at the university and ask whether they got everything they needed from it. He assured them that they have a lifetime ahead of them.

“Will you be able not to waste this time of your life?” Zelenskyy asked graduates. “This topic seems trivial but these are very, very difficult questions for every person,” he said. “How you answer them is how you live.”

Zelenskyy said he was recently in one of the most dangerous areas of the front line of the war in Ukraine to recognize the “best fighters” there. He said Ukraininan soldiers come from all walks of life, including university students and recent graduates who have similar “hopes and expectations” for life as those graduating from Johns Hopkins.

The fundamental difference, he said, is Hopkins’ graduates greater ability to control their lives at this point in time, whereas the lives of the soldiers and all Ukrainians who are “forced to live through this terrible Russian aggression” are contending with the many uncertainties of a war with no end in sight.

“We are trying to get a grip on this time in our lives, what’s happening to us,” Zelenskyy said.

Zelenskyy added it’s impossible to give advice “on how to go through life so as not to waste time,” but “you have to know exactly what you need today and what you want your tomorrows to look like.”

According to the Johns Hopkins website, Zelenskyy accepted the invitation to speak “on behalf of his nation and in defense of democratic values that allow peace, opportunity, and freedom to flourish around the globe.”

“As a fearless champion of his nation, President Zelenskyy has shown the world what true courage in the face of seemingly insurmountable odds looks like,” Johns Hopkins University President Ron Daniels said in the announcement.

“To hear from President Zelenskyy at graduation will be a once-in-a-lifetime experience for Johns Hopkins students at a moment when the stakes are so high for the future of global democracy. I am thrilled that one of our era’s great democratic leaders will reinforce for them the importance of holding fast to one’s principles and meeting with fortitude and humility the challenging moments of history that they will surely face in the years ahead,” Daniels said.

Zelenskyy received a standing ovation at the end of his address.