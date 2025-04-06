Three people were killed in a fiery crash that followed a traffic stop Saturday night on the Beltway in Baltimore County, Maryland State Police said in a news release.

Just after 11 p.m., a state trooper pulled over a Jeep Wrangler in the inner loop of Interstate 695 at Greenspring Avenue. At some point during the stop, the Jeep took off, the release said.

Police did not pursue the vehicle, but about three minutes later, officers came across the vehicle — on fire in a grassy area of the I-695 ramp to Interstate 83 heading south.

An investigation determined that the driver attempted to exit onto the ramp but lost control. The car hit an embankment and a tree, and then caught fire.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

The driver and two passengers were declared dead at the scene by emergency medical personnel, the release said.

Police have not identified the victims.

The road was closed for about four hours. An investigation by the Maryland State Police CRASH Team is ongoing.