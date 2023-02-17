DPW lifts precautionary boil-water advisory in northern Baltimore County

Published on: February 17, 2023 12:10 PM EST|Updated on: February 17, 2023 3:01 PM EST

A water main break on York Rd. has left Broadmead Assisted Living Center without water for several days in Towson, Md., February 15, 2023.
A water main break on York Road left the Broadmead retirement community without water for several days. (Paul Newson/The Baltimore Banner)
A precautionary boil-water advisory that went into effect Tuesday for parts of northern Baltimore County after a water main broke has been lifted, the Baltimore City Department of Public Works announced Friday.

After sampling water from the affected areas, which included Cockeysville, Hunt Valley, Sparks and the Broadmead retirement community, the agency confirmed the water is safe to consume.

The advisory was put in place after a 20-inch water main broke at 13816 York Road on Monday evening, and remained in effect after crews finished repairing the main and flushed the water system, according to DPW. City and county officials distributed bottled water Wednesday and Thursday to affected communities, which included an estimated 1,900 customers who live north of the intersection of York and Shawan roads.

York Road was reopened to traffic on Thursday afternoon, DPW said.

