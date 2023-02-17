A precautionary boil-water advisory that went into effect Tuesday for parts of northern Baltimore County after a water main broke has been lifted, the Baltimore City Department of Public Works announced Friday.
After sampling water from the affected areas, which included Cockeysville, Hunt Valley, Sparks and the Broadmead retirement community, the agency confirmed the water is safe to consume.
UPDATE: DPW Announces Immediate Lift of Precautionary Boil Water Advisory in Cockeysville, Hunt Valley, Sparks and Broadmead— BaltimoreDPW (@BaltimoreDPW) February 17, 2023
Testing Confirms Water in All Impacted areas Safe to Consume
The advisory was put in place after a 20-inch water main broke at 13816 York Road on Monday evening, and remained in effect after crews finished repairing the main and flushed the water system, according to DPW. City and county officials distributed bottled water Wednesday and Thursday to affected communities, which included an estimated 1,900 customers who live north of the intersection of York and Shawan roads.
York Road was reopened to traffic on Thursday afternoon, DPW said.