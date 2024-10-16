A man was rescued after falling 30 feet into a well on Wednesday in Catonsville, according to the Baltimore County Fire Department.

Fire crews responded to the 2100 block of Old Frederick Road where they successfully pulled him out of the confined space.

The Fire Department did not say what caused the man to fall into the well.

The man, whose identity was not released Wednesday, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries but is expected to survive.

WJZ is a media partner of The Baltimore Banner.