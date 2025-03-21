A Pikesville woman said she knew something was wrong when her steak bowl tasted “soapy.”

As she dug in, she remembered that the Chipotle she had just purchased take-out from looked “dirty,” she said. She said she stopped eating and dumped her food in the trash — but it was too late.

Within a few hours, her stomach started to hurt, nausea began, then came the vomiting and diarrhea, she said.

According to a lawsuit filed this month in Baltimore County Circuit Court, the woman spent four days in a hospital with an inflamed small intestine — unable to eat anything during her hospitalization.

The woman said she went to the Chipotle at 7091 Security Boulevard in Woodlawn in May 2022 and ordered a steak bowl with rice, beans, lettuce, tomato, guacamole and sour cream.

She’s demanding $74,000 in damages.

Chipotle did not immediately respond to a request for a comment.

In 2020, Chipotle agreed to pay a $25 million fine to resolve criminal charges that it served tainted food that sickened more than 1,100 people in the U.S. between 2015 and 2018.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.