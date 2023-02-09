The 24-year-old Cockeysville man faces a total of 11 counts in connection with the recent shootings of a police officer and a detective in separate incidents

David Emory Linthicum, the 24-year-old Cockeysville man accused of shooting two Baltimore County Police officers and leading authorities on a three-day manhunt, has been charged on 11 counts, including attempted first-degree murder, first-degree assault and armed carjacking, according to court records.

The three-day manhunt stretched from the suburbs of Cockeysville to the fields of Harford County, closed schools in two counties and caused nervous families to stay home and lock their doors.

[Timeline: How the hunt for David Linthicum unfolded]

Linthicum is now in the custody of Baltimore County Police, the department said Friday.

He is charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder, two counts of first-degree assault and two weapons offenses in connection with the Wednesday shooting of a police officer responding to his Cockeysville home, according to court records.

Linthicum is charged with attempted first-degree murder, first-degree assault, armed carjacking, unlawful taking of a vehicle, and a weapons charge in connection with the shooting of a detective who was part of a search for him, according to court records.

[How it started: Worried father called for help]

Harford County Sheriff’s deputies had Linthicum pinned down among the rocks in a field near Fallston Mall early Friday. Helicopters and surveillance drones circled over his head. Officers shouted orders, but Linthicum would not surrender.

“When some of the flash-bangs went off, he commented on how much he liked fireworks,” Harford County Sheriff Jeff Gahler said.

With daylight approaching, around 5:45 a.m., officers moved in and arrested Linthicum. He resisted, the sheriff said, but no one was hurt. They led him away in handcuffs.

“Time was on our side,” the sheriff later told reporters.

Linthicum was taken to a local hospital for observation, the sheriff’s office said.

His arrest eased fears among residents in Cockeysville and Fallston who had been ordered to stay inside while Linthicum was still on the loose.

Police said the 24-year-old shot a Baltimore County Police detective on Warren Road and drove off in the officer’s car, leading law enforcement agencies on a chase before officers were able to disable the car with spike strips. Linthicum tried to drive on the damaged rims, police said.

Then he bailed out and ran into the woods to hide in a rocky field, according to authorities.

David Emory Linthicum, 24, of Cockeysville. (Courtesy Baltimore County Police Department)

Meanwhile, the county detective was flown to the Maryland Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore and admitted around 10 p.m. with gunshot wounds to his body, arms and legs. Officials said the detective was stable, but on life support. He was surrounded by his family inside the hospital.

Outside the emergency room, county officers arrived and lined up to show their support.

“He is going to need a significant amount of reconstruction, we are putting our plan together now. He’ll be with us for a while,” said Dr. Thomas Scalea, the physician in chief.

Gov. Wes Moore said he visited the detective’s family and colleagues Friday and prayed for a swift recovery.

“We are grateful to have restored peace in the communities affected and vow to bring this individual to justice,” the governor said in a news release. “We ask Marylanders to keep the detective in their hearts, thoughts, and prayers as he recovers from his injuries. He and his fellow officers are true heroes, who unselfishly put their lives on the line to protect Marylanders. Our state is forever grateful for their everyday sacrifice.”

The police search for Linthicum expanded across northern Baltimore County for most of Thursday, closing six schools and forcing families inside. Then in the evening, officers converged back on Linthicum’s home in the 10900 block of Powers Avenue.

Neighbors posted online of seeing flashes and hearing bangs. Police appeared to focus on Linthicum’s garage. They called out orders for him to leave with his hands up.

”Come out. We don’t want to hurt you. We want to resolve this peacefully,” one neighbor said they heard before the chase.

With a heavy law enforcement presence at his house Thursday, Linthicum was spotted down the street about 9:30 p.m. near the intersection of Warren and Bosley roads, where he encountered the detective, police said Friday.

Linthicum then shot the detective multiple times with a rifle and took the officer’s vehicle, police said.

Speaking outside Shock Trauma on Thursday night, Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr. offered prayers to the injured detective and his family.

“Tonight after two awful incidents, and the worst part of this job for myself and the chief, we see men and women who are still out there trying to apprehend a suspect who has wreaked way too much havoc in our communities,” Olszewski said.

Physician-in-chief Dr. Thomas Scalea speaks at a press conference outside the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore after an officer was shot during the hunt for David Linthicum. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)

Later in Harford County, police ordered families around Rt. 152, Old Joppa Road and Milton Avenue to stay inside. That included about 100 country line dancers who were locked down at the Fallston Barrel House, said Luan Oosterhouse, of Bel Air.

“We’re all keen to get home,” said Oosterhouse. “We have to get our kids to school tomorrow.”

Oosterhouse said the crowd was escorted down to the bottom level of the building around 10 p.m.

“We don’t know how long we’ll be here,” she said. “Everyone’s phone is running out of battery.”

Oosterhouse, who is originally from England, said she is shocked by the frequency of gun violence in this country.

“This is all new to me, all these guns and shootings,” she said.

A Maryland State Police trooper directs traffic as the SWAT team conducts their search of a house on Warren Rd. during a manhunt for 24-year-old Cockeysville resident David Emory Linthicum. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)

It all began Wednesday afternoon, when police were called to the home on Powers Avenue for a report of a “person in crisis.” When officers arrived, a family member led them to the basement where they encountered Linthicum.

Police said the 24-year-old was armed and shot one of the officers. The officer was hospitalized for a few hours and released Wednesday evening.

It was not clear how Linthicum escaped the home. Reached by phone, an older man in the home said he was distraught Thursday morning and not ready to talk to a reporter.

By the afternoon, teams of police officers in tactical gear went door to door as helicopters looking for Linthicum circled overhead near Loch Raven Reservoir. County officials closed the schools around Cockeysville.

The house where Linthicum lives is notorious locally as the home where a teenage boy shot and killed his family almost exactly 15 years ago.

On Friday, Feb. 1, 2008, Nicholas Browning, a Dulaney student, used his father’s gun to shoot and kill his parents and two younger brothers while they were sleeping, then tossed the weapon in the bushes near their home.

Browning, who was about to turn 16, then spent the rest of the evening and the following day hanging out with friends. When he returned home, he called 911 and pretended to be surprised at finding his parents’ and brothers’ bodies.

Browning confessed to the killing the next day and was later convicted of four counts of first-degree murder and given four life sentences. He remains incarcerated at the Western Correctional Institution in Cumberland.

On Friday morning, police were mindful of another high-profile historic event. Each year, the Harford County Sheriff’s Office recognizes Feb. 10 — the day deputies Patrick Dailey and Mark Logsdon were shot and killed while responding to a disturbance at a Panera Bread in 2016.

“In a few hours, we’re going to raise the flag at the boulevard where we lost two deputies on Feb. 10, 2016, in my opinion the most horrific day our county has ever seen,” Gahler said, noting that was one reason why authorities were intent on a peaceful resolution.

“It’s not just as easy as walking up and putting him in handcuffs,” Gahler said. “The last thing we want is another exchange of gunfire.”

Reporters Penelope Blackwell, Chris Korman and Tim Prudente contributed to this story.

