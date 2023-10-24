A teenager was injured in a shooting at a playground at Edmondson Heights Elementary School just after most students were released in Baltimore County.

That teen is in stable condition after he was shot in the upper body, according to Baltimore County Police spokesperson Joy Stewart.

The shooting happened just after 3:30 p.m. outside of the school in the 1600 block of Langford Road in Woodlawn. The teen was found at a location nearby.

Stewart said the school was placed on lockdown, but at the time of the shooting students were mostly dismissed.

Baltimore County Police are investigating a reported shooting near Edmondson Heights ES. The students have been safely dismissed. A police presence can be expected in the area as this incident is investigated. More information will be released as it becomes available. pic.twitter.com/zzsswlf5Z9 — Baltimore County Police Department (@BaltCoPolice) October 24, 2023

All students at the elementary school are safe.

“We are asking anyone in the community who may have information or Ring video that might provide us information into the individuals who might be responsible to give us a call,” Stewart said.

Baltimore County Police have added more officers in the area while the incident is being investigated.