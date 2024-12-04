Thanksgiving is over: Cue the holiday music. Put up the wreath. Bake some cookies. There are plenty of holiday-themed events to kick off the season, from food markets to Christmas tree farm visits. Here are seven things to do in Baltimore County for the week ending Wednesday, Dec. 11.

Christmas tree farm lighting

There are plenty of tree lightings across the county this year. Braglio Farms in Randallstown will host an event on Friday at 5 p.m., which includes a tree lighting at 6:30 p.m. Santa will be available for pictures, and you can munch on barbecue, s’mores, ice cream and other food truck offerings. You can also warm up by a campfire. The lighting is free to attend.

Holiday market in Northern Baltimore County

Inverness Brewing will host a Christmas market with a homey, grassy backdrop with live carolers from noon to 8 p.m. Friday to Sunday. You can chug seasonal brews as you stroll and search for gift-worthy items from local artisans. Santa will stop by the market, too. The market is free to attend.

Towson festivities

In Olympic Park, the Towson Chamber of Commerce will host a tree lighting ceremony at 6 p.m. on Friday. This event will have free photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus, the Grinch, Frosty, Olaf and Santa’s helpers. There will also be ice sculptures, fire pits, s’mores, musical performances, and free Christmas cookies and hot chocolate. Several blocks on Allegheny Avenue from York Road to Washington Avenue will be closed in the evening for this lighting. This event is free to attend.

Owings Mills Christmas

There’s yet another tree lighting and holiday market in the county on Friday, this time in the Metro Centre at Owings Mills. You can expect seasonal magic during the tree lighting ceremony, a meet-and-greet with Santa and Mrs. Claus, live carolers, hot cocoa and a ride on the holiday train. There will also be raffles and savory delights in a line of food trucks. The event is free to attend and will take place from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

A cozy holiday weekend

The Prigel Family Creamery in Glen Arm is hosting a cozy day from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday. Local artisans will deck the farm with booths offering knickknacks and other perfect stocking stuffers. You can sip hot chocolate, mulled wine or German-style beers by the bonfire. Or maybe you’d prefer the German-style snacks, waffles, sausages, holiday shakes and hot ramen bowls. The event is free to attend.

Winter Wonderland

The Cockeysville Volunteer Fire Company presents a winter wonderland at their fire department at 11210 York Road from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturday. You and your family can enjoy games, crafts, donut trucks, face paintings, local vendors and a visit from special guests including Mickey and Minnie Mouse. Santa will also be there. He will charge $27 for three digital photos, but the event is free to attend. The fire company says it appreciates donations.

Gingerbread House Day

Make a festive gingerbread house with your kids to celebrate National Gingerbread House Day on Dec. 12 at sweetFrog Premium Frozen Yogurt in Dundalk at 1407 Merritt Blvd., Suite B. The event is free and will take place from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.