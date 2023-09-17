Ravens at Bengals live blog: Updates and analysis

The Ravens have a very familiar opponent for their first road matchup of the season. Maybe a bit too familiar? Baltimore heads to Ohio for an AFC North clash with the Cincinnati Bengals, marking the third time it will play them in four games, dating to last season. The last two matchups, like Sunday’s, were on the road at Paycor Stadium. Those two games ended in losses. Of course, the most recent matchup is the one engraved in the minds of Ravens fans and players themselves — for the wrong reasons. The Ravens lost that contest in heartbreaking fashion in the AFC wild-card round after Sam Hubbard’s iconic fumble return touchdown. They’ve been asked about it often this week, and it’s hard not to see how much they’re looking for revenge.