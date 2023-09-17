Ravens at Bengals live blog: Updates and analysis

What a day to be a Baltimore sports fan.
The Ravens are in Cincinnati today for a 1 p.m. game against Joe Burrow and their AFC North rival the Bengals. Stick here for updates from Jonas Shaffer and Aron Yohannes.
And look, we know you’re probably also monitoring the Orioles today; they clinch their first trip to the playoffs since 2016 if they beat the Rays (1:35 EST today) or the Rangers lose to the Guardians (1:40) or the Mariners lose to the Dodgers (4:10).
Second quarter: Ravens 13, Bengals 10
Ravens 13, Bengals 10 (00:00)
A promising two-minute drill was derailed by penalties, a dropped pass and what appeared to be miscommunication on a play, but Justin Tucker hit from 40-yards to put Baltimore head going into the half.
It was probably a frustrating end for John Harbaugh and his coaching staff, but there have been some positives so far.
To my eyes, Lamar Jacksson looks more comfortable, completing 16 of 24 passes for 141 yards and has also run for 29 yards. He has targeted eight different receivers and connected with 7.
This is what we expected from Todd Monken’s offense.
Bengals 10, Ravens 10 (3:01)
Scroll down one entry and you’ll note that I theorized the Bengals would not be inept on offense all day. It was a safe bet, because they pretty easily cut through the Ravens’ defense — in part by turning to the run — to earn their first red zone trip of the season on the next drive.
The Ravens forced a field goal thanks to two good plays by Patrick Queen chasing down running backs after they had taken swing passes and Rock Ya-Sin bullying Ja’Marr Chase on a throw at the front of the end zone. That is one thing Ya-Sin, who did not start, can do.
Ravens 10, Bengals 7 (9:15)
I don’t know what I would have typed here had Justin Tucker missed a second field goal in the wake of the Ravens giving up a special teams touchdown. That’s just not a scenario I’ve prepared any words for.
Good thing Tucker drilled his 44-yarder. I’m somewhat surprised Ravens coach John Harbaugh wasn’t more aggressive there — the Bengals are unlikely to be stymied on offense all day, so get more points — but we’ll see how it plays out.
Quick O’s update
Brandon Lowe took Dean Kremer hard in the first inning to give the Rays an early 1-0 lead.
Bengals 7, Ravens 7 (13:14)
You don’t see too many special teams mistakes from Baltimore. But poor coverage on a punt gave Bengals rookie Charlie Jones room to run, and he went 81 yards to tie the game. The officials did throw a flag for what appeared to be an illegal block, but declared no penalty after a conversation.
The Ravens didn't come particularly close to stopping this. Trenton Simpson had the best look.
It was soft but that was 1000% a block in the back penalty. I'm surprised they took it away. It's one thing to not call it, it's another to call it and then waive it off.
That’s a little confusing.
Lamar bailed out
Lamar Jackson had two fumbles in Week 1, and lost one of them. He fumbled on third down early in the second quarter today and the Bengals recovered, and would have had great field position, but the play was called back on a penalty. The QB doesn’t quite seem to be up to game speed when it comes to sensing tacklers and protecting the football.
Beckham ailing
The Ravens have controlled this game, albeit with only one touchdown to show for it. The reason for concern? Odell Beckham Jr. missed the opening plays of the team’s drive at the end of the first quarter after being looked at by the medical staff on the sideline. He’s got his helmet on and appears to be available, but it’s worth monitoring.
First quarter: Ravens 7, Bengals 0
The Ravens have forced three-and-outs on the Bengals’ first two possessions, with middle linebacker Patrick Queen causing the second with a solid read and tackle on what looked like a promising dump off.
Meanwhile, at Camden Yards, where the game will start in a few minutes ...
The energy on the concourse at Camden Yards: "Let's go O's" and "O-R-I-O-R-L-E-S" chants are ringing out. Fans are high-fiving strangers. Magic number talk is everywhere. The fans are more than ready to watch this team clinch.
The fans are more than ready to watch this team clinch.
Ravens 7, Bengals 0 (3:18)
Justin Tucker misses a 59-yard field goal wide right. On the prior play, Lamar Jackson had Zay Flowers streaking toward the end zone but — and stop me if you’ve heard this one before — could not drop the ball into his hands, missing by several yards.
Ravens 7, Bengals 0 (7:12)
You couldn’t ask for much more from an opening drive.
Lamar Jackson was 5-for-5 for 38 yards. Odell Becham Jr. got involved early, with the first catch of the game. Zay Flowers drew an important pass interference call. The revamped offensive line held up. The running game stayed on schedule without J.K. Dobbins. Baltimore used nearly 8 minutes of game clock.
The Ravens have had a good plan for slowing Joe Burrow in recent games, but not letting him get the football is also a good way to limit his effectiveness.
The scene before the game
It's time to work.
The Ravens' top four WRs in their last trip to Cincinnati: Sammy Watkins, Demarcus Robinson, James Proche II and Andy Isabella. The Ravens' top four WRs today: Rashod Bateman, Zay Flowers, Odell Beckham Jr. and Nelson Agholor.
The Ravens’ top four WRs today: Rashod Bateman, Zay Flowers, Odell Beckham Jr. and Nelson Agholor. pic.twitter.com/CUH1APFkgq
Injury report
No real surprises for the Ravens, as they get tight end Mark Andrews back from a quadriceps injury. That was expected, since he practiced without restrictions Friday. They are without two starting offensive linemen, left tackle Ronnie Stanley and center Tyler Linderbaum, and two starting defensive backs in corner Marlon Humphrey and safety Marcus Williams.
No real surprises for the Bengals, either. Besides being without backup running back Chris Evans, their inactives are the same as Week 1.
Ravens inactives
QB Tyler Huntley
CB Arthur Maulet
S Marcus Williams
CB Marlon Humphrey
C Tyler Linderbaum
LT Ronnie Stanley
TE Charlie Kolar
Ravens activate Owings Mills native Sam Mustipher as center and RB Melvin Gordon III vs. Bengals
Bengals inactives
RB Chris Evans
CB DJ Ivey
DE Joseph Ossai
C Trey Hill
OT Jackson Carman
Pre-game reads
Predictions for Ravens-Bengals: Who draws first blood in the AFC North?
Ravens vs. Bengals preview: Can Baltimore’s offense start faster in Week 2?
The Ravens have a very familiar opponent for their first road matchup of the season. Maybe a bit too familiar? Baltimore heads to Ohio for an AFC North clash with the Cincinnati Bengals, marking the third time it will play them in four games, dating to last season. The last two matchups, like Sunday’s, were on the road at Paycor Stadium. Those two games ended in losses. Of course, the most recent matchup is the one engraved in the minds of Ravens fans and players themselves — for the wrong reasons. The Ravens lost that contest in heartbreaking fashion in the AFC wild-card round after Sam Hubbard’s iconic fumble return touchdown. They’ve been asked about it often this week, and it’s hard not to see how much they’re looking for revenge.Read the full story
Ravens vs. Bengals: 5 things to watch, including Odell Beckham Jr. and Joe Burrow’s health
On Sunday, the Ravens face the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. Yes, again. “I feel like we’re always playing them,” running back Gus Edwards said Wednesday. It sure seems that way. The Ravens ended last season with back-to-back road losses to Cincinnati: a Week 18 defeat in a largely meaningless game, then a topsy-turvy wild-card-round playoff loss. After a nice respite Sunday — a Week 1 home opener — the Ravens (1-0) are heading back to Cincinnati (0-1) for their AFC North opener. Here’s what to watch in their Week 2 matchup. 1. Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson wasn’t actually watching when Tyler Huntley fumbled away a possible touchdown in the team’s playoff loss to the Bengals. Jackson was walking to the bathroom when he heard cheers coming from his TV. “I’m like, ‘What happened? What happened?’” Jackson, sidelined by a PCL injury late last season, recalled Wednesday. “I looked, and [No.] 94 [defensive end Sam Hubbard] was running the other way, so I almost hit my screen.”Read the full story
