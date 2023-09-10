After months of anticipation, the Ravens season is officially here as they host the Houston Texans in Week 1 at M&T Bank Stadium. Follow along with our live blog below for updates throughout the game as they come in:
Inactives
Ravens
TE Mark Andrews
QB Tyler Huntley
CB Jalyn Armour-Davis
CB Arthur Maulet
CB Marlon Humphrey
G Ben Cleveland
G Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu
Texans
S Jimmie Ward
LB Blake Cashman
RB Dare Ogunbowale
WR John Metchie III
QB Case Keenum
CB Alex Austin
Andrews being ruled out doesn’t come as a huge surprise given he practiced in limited capacity Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. With Lamar Jackson’s favorite target sitting, second-year tight end Isaiah Likely gets the start in his absence and will see an increased workload.
Pregame reads
Ravens vs. Texans preview: Lamar Jackson and the new-look offense ready to go
The Ravens have a new boost of confidence and look to open the NFL regular season on a strong note. With Lamar Jackson receiving a payday, Todd Monken taking over the offense and a revamped wide receiver room, expectations are high for the Ravens. They added superstar Odell Beckham Jr. and rookie first-round pick Zay Flowers to bolster Jackson’s weapons. They added Jadeveon Clowney just before the preseason finale to boost the pass rush.Read the full story
Adaptable, relatable, sensible: Why Ravens OC Todd Monken has a ‘special’ bond with his QBs
Ravens coach John Harbaugh stood in front of a few dozen reporters and cameras Wednesday, raised his right hand, and entwined his middle and index fingers. With Week 1 kickoff and the late-afternoon sun bearing down on him, he’d been asked about the team’s star quarterback, Lamar Jackson, and his first-year offensive coordinator, Todd Monken. Harbaugh, wanting to show how close their partnership would be, crossed his fingers, almost as if he were making a wish. “They’ve got to be like that,” Harbaugh said. “They are like that.”Read the full story
Zay Flowers is no longer the underdog
Zay Flowers always knew he would be here: a first-round pick in the NFL, a millionaire at 22, a spokesman for billion-dollar brands. But for much of his football career, Flowers felt like the only one with the vision.Read the full story
