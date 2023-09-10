Ravens vs. Texans Week 1 season opener: Live updates and game blog

Published 9/10/2023 11:43 a.m. EDT, Updated 9/10/2023 12:12 p.m. EDT

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - NOVEMBER 17: Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens rushes for a first down in the third quarter against the Houston Texans at M&T Bank Stadium on November 17, 2019 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images) (Rob Carr/Getty Images)
After months of anticipation, the Ravens season is officially here as they host the Houston Texans in Week 1 at M&T Bank Stadium. Follow along with our live blog below for updates throughout the game as they come in:

Inactives

Ravens

TE Mark Andrews

QB Tyler Huntley

CB Jalyn Armour-Davis

CB Arthur Maulet

CB Marlon Humphrey

G Ben Cleveland

G Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu

Texans

S Jimmie Ward

LB Blake Cashman

RB Dare Ogunbowale

WR John Metchie III

QB Case Keenum

CB Alex Austin

Andrews being ruled out doesn’t come as a huge surprise given he practiced in limited capacity Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. With Lamar Jackson’s favorite target sitting, second-year tight end Isaiah Likely gets the start in his absence and will see an increased workload.

