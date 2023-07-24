Unsettled weather pattern returns Monday with thunderstorms and gusty winds

Abigail Degler, Steven Sosna and Lillian Reed

Published 7/24/2023 7:52 a.m. EDT, Updated 7/24/2023 8:13 a.m. EDT

Thunderstorms with gusty winds were impacting the Monday morning commute. (SARAYUT/Getty Images)
Showers to the south and west pushed through the Baltimore area Monday morning with rounds of rain expected to continue through early evening.

Forecasters on Monday said thunderstorms across the Baltimore metro area and other parts of Northeast Maryland could cause some flooding. With the showers came heavy downpours, frequent lightning and gusty winds.

The National Weather Service predicted the chances of showers and thunderstorms will increase heading into the afternoon and evening.

Impacting temperatures, the showers will keep the area slightly cooler through the afternoon hours. Patchy fog is also possible in locations that have recently received rain, but is expected to dissipate. Highs are expected in the lower to middle 80s across the state.

Monday won’t be a wash in total, but rain may impact people’s commute and afternoon plans. Car accidents were reported throughout the area Monday morning.

Tonight, rain tapers is expected to taper off and leave muggy conditions behind. Fog may be an issue for the Tuesday morning commute.

