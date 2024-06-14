This weekend, Baltimore will be host to events across land, air, and sea. With Fleet Week, Pride events, a Juneteenth Jubilee, and the Orioles hosting the Phillies there will be no shortage of things to do.

In preparation, the Department of Transportation has announced a slew of road closures, traffic and parking modifications, and stricter enforcement of parking regulations to facilitate the flow of traffic. The city is encouraging folks to use mass transit instead of driving.

If you still plan on driving into Baltimore, watch out for these changes. We’ve broken down the most important ones here.

Baltimore Orioles host the Philadelphia Phillies

Starting Friday at 4 p.m., Saturday at 1 p.m., and Sunday at 10:30 a.m., the following detours will be in effect:

Eutaw Street from Pratt to Camden Streets

Camden Street from Howard to Russell Streets

Hamburg Street from Russell to Leadenhall Streets

New parking restrictions, as well as the existing restrictions, will be in effect during those times. Law enforcement will be strict with these, so be mindful around the following places in Camden Yards:

East side of Eutaw Street from Pratt to Lombard Streets

North side of Conway Street from Charles to Sharp Streets

East side of Greene Street from Lombard Street to Washington Boulevard

North side of Pratt Street from Greene Street to Paca Street

Baltimore Pride Parade and Block Party

Festivities are scheduled to begin at noon on Saturday, though road closures will be in place as early as 4 a.m. and are expected to last until midnight.

The following streets will be impacted:

North Charles Street from North Avenue to 23rd Street

20th Street from Lovegrove to Morton Streets

21st Street from Lovegrove to Morton Streets

22nd Street from Lovegrove to Morton Streets

23rd Street from Lovegrove to Morton Streets

North Charles Street from 33rd Street to University Parkway (closed 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for parade)

Art Museum Drive from Wyman Park Drive to North Charles Street (closed 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for parade)

The Charm City circulator will be operating on modified routes, so check your Passio Go! app for details.

RUFFHouse Juneteenth Jubilee

Road closures will be taking place for most of the day, from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. along the following routes:

Penhurst Avenue from Garrison Boulevard and Granada Avenue

Belvieu Avenue from Belvedere Avenue and Garrison Boulevard

Juneteenth Celebration

On Saturday, closures will impact the below routes from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.:

Druid Hill Avenue from Wilson Street and McMechen Street

Baltimore Pride 5k and Pride in the Park

These roads will be closed on Sunday from 5 a.m. to 8pm and drivers should keep an eye on additional temporary traffic stops:

Swann Drive from Druid Park Lake Drive to Beechwood Drive

Baltimore Farmer’s Market

The Farmer’s market will be under the Jones Falls Expressway along Saratoga Street between Holliday and Gay Streets. On Sunday, the following roads will be closed between 6 a.m. and 2 p.m.:

Holliday Street closed from East Pleasant Street to East Saratoga Street

Pleasant Street closed at Holliday Street

Hillen Street center lane closure between Front Street and Fallsway

Other Activities

On Saturday, the below lanes and ramps will also be closed during these approximate times:

Hilton Parkway northbound and southbound left lane closures between North Avenue and Hilton Street 6:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. (cleaning activities)

Cold Spring Lane eastbound ramp from the northbound Jones Falls Expressway/I-83 closure 5:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. (street lighting repairs)

On Sunday, watch out for another lane closure here:

