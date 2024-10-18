One person died Friday afternoon after a garbage truck struck multiple cars before crashing into a building in the Mount Vernon neighborhood, according to the Baltimore City Fire Department.

The intersection of West Centre Street and Cathedral Street was taped off as of 5 p.m. Numerous emergency vehicles responded to the scene.

The fire department posted on social media that two people had been hospitalized. In a later post, the agency described the incident as a fatal accident.

The circumstances of the crash were unclear. At least three cars along Park Avenue were visibly damaged. Downhill, the garbage truck, which had a logo for WB Waste Solutions LLC, came to rest after striking the Cozy Corner restaurant on West Centre Street. A chock had been placed behind its rear wheel to prevent it from rolling backwards.

Baltimore Police, Fire and the City Office of Emergency Management on the scene of a collision near the intersection of Cathedral and Centre streets in Baltimore on Friday, Oct. 18, 2024. (Giacomo Bologna/The Baltimore Banner)