Scuba divers make a splash for the Baltimore Ravens
The energy in the city is so high in anticipation of the AFC Championship play-off game, even the fish down below are feeling it.
Staff and volunteer divers at the National Aquarium took to the Atlantic Coral Reef tanks in their favorite Ravens gear and jerseys, swimming with the porcupine fish, black groupers, humphead wrasses, silver arowanas, and more. The 335,000 gallon exhibit is home to over a thousand animals and 70 different species.
Diver Allison Potter, who wore a Ravens hat while she swam with the fish
“You can really feel the electricity in the city during this exciting time. I walked by someone with a Ravens hat and got a big smile,” said diver Allison Potter who wore a Ravens hat while she swam with the fish. “With us [the National Aquarium] being such a monumental part of this city, it feels good to be able to support another monumental part [the Baltimore Ravens],” she said.
The tiniest supporters also came out. Paxton Suggs, 2, wore her scuba diver costume that she made for the Halloween event a few months ago. The costume features an “oxygen tank” which is a 2-liter bottle strapped to her back.
