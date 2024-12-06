A massive blaze in Woodberry is contained early Friday morning, authorities say, as Baltimore City fire crews wait for the sun to rise so they can assess smoke conditions that shut down parts of Interstate 83.

Fire crews are waiting on relief crews to arrive after working through the night to quell multiple fires across the city, said department spokesman John Marsh. No injuries have been reported. Teams have surrounded the still burning area in Woodberry where the fire incinerated logs and other wood refuse slated for recycling at Camp Small.

The city uses the center to process felled trees into lumber products. The operation is located near where southbound Interstate 83 exits onto W. Cold Spring Lane.

Northbound lanes of I-83 reopened to morning commuters hours after traffic was shut down between Northern Parkway exit to Druid Park Lake Drive. Southbound lanes remained closed Friday morning as well as portions of Cold Spring Lane.

Fire Chief James W. Wallace on Thursday said he’d never seen a fire of this scope. It was one of several blazes being battled in Baltimore City in the evening, prompting city officials to cancel a planned fireworks show at the 53rd annual Monument Lighting ceremony.

This is a developing story.