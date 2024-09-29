An underground fire Sunday shut down roads in downtown Baltimore and wiped out power and internet for thousands of city residents.

The 300 blocks of N. Charles Street and St. Paul Street and several nearby blocks remained closed Sunday afternoon, snarling traffic as thousands prepared to head to M&T Bank Stadium to watch the Ravens take on the Buffalo Bills.

Flames leapt from one manhole cover and smoke rose from several others, the Mayor’s Office of Emergency Management wrote in a news release. Manholes might have also exploded, they wrote.

Officials shut off power in the area to enable firefighters to attack the blaze, according to the news release, forcing the University of Maryland Midtown Hospital to operate on generator power.

Baltimore City Fire Department and Baltimore Gas and Electric crews “are continuing to safely work together to cycle power through the impacted area,” according to the statement. “At present, threats to the public have been mitigated.”

About 3,400 customers were without power in the area at 3 p.m., according to BGE’s outage map.

Crews worked throughout the day to restore power after an underground fire early Sunday. (Julie Bykowicz/The Baltimore Banner)

The fire affected fiber optic cables that provide local and statewide internet service, the Enoch Pratt Free Library posted on social media. The library said it would be closed Monday.

The outage also led the library system to cancel a Monday talk with Tai T. Sutherland, author of the popular Wings of Fire series for children.

Traffic signals also were out across Mount Vernon and Midtown areas, including between Baltimore Street and Madison Street on Charles Street and other main thoroughfares.

BGE and Xfinity crews were working below the streets Sunday afternoon.

Baltimore Banner reporters Christina Tkacik and Meredith Cohn contributed to this report.