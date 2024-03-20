The Baltimore Banner is a trademark registered in the U.S. for The Venetoulis Institute for Local Journalism, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

Firefighters responded to a two-alarm fire at a warehouse in downtown Wednesday afternoon, according to the Baltimore City Fire Department.

Heavy smoke could be seen rising from the building at the intersection of Wicomico and Bush streets, not far from M&T Bank Stadium.

Crews responded to the intersection of Bayard and Hamburg Street, where they found heavy smoke coming from the warehouse. The fire department said crews found a large pile of scrap metal burning that may have penetrated an adjoining warehouse.

“Fire companies are engaged in exterior operations with hand lines and monitor pipes in operation,” the BCFD said.

Police blocked off the area of West Ostend Street and Wicomico Street because of the smoke and poor visibility.

There were no reports of injuries by midafternoon.