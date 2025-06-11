Hundreds of protesters took to the streets of Baltimore Wednesday afternoon to signal their increasing distress over an intense immigration crackdown that has sparked protest and unrest across the country.

The outpouring in the city came as grassroots actions against immigration enforcement raids have sprung up around the nation from Seattle and Austin to Chicago and Washington, D.C. While many have been peaceful, some have resulted in clashes with law enforcement. More protests are planned nationwide this week.

CASA, a national organization serving working-class Black, Latino, African-descendant, Indigenous and immigrant communities, organized the midday march through East Baltimore.

The street demonstration caused traffic backups. “The people united will never be divided,” the crowd yelled as a drum beat.

Several MTA buses stalled in blocks of standstill traffic. One driver repeatedly honked her horn to the pleasure of the crowd. Passengers in another bus took out their phones to record the moment.

Dozens carried an assortment of signs.

“Justice for Immigrants,” one read.

“It’s for Haiti,” another read.

“Assist all Filipino workers in distress,” another sign read.

“No ICE, no KKK. No racist USA,” the crowd chanted.

The second stop was a strip mall that contained a Dollar Tree and other storefronts. Organizers said the location had meaning because it has been the sight of past ICE arrests.

Supermarket employees came out of the store with their phones to capture the moment.

By 1 p.m., the crowd had swelled to more than 500.

Odette Ramos stood on the front line. At an earlier press conference at CASA’s offices, the city councilwoman expressed anger and disappointment.

“Our neighbors are being treated inhumanly,” she said. “If they are coming for them, they are coming for us.”

“Can you imagine a mother’s separated from their children?” She said pleaded as her voice cracked. “Baltimore speak out and speak up.”

At one point four police SUVs led the march. Their emergency lights flashed.

“The acts of the federal government are devastating, and no one deserves to be treated the way they have been treating immigrants,” said participant Ilana Ginsberg, who arrived at the protest with a local Jewish group. “I hope that the protesters in L.A. will see they are not alone in their fight and that Americans are against the federal governments policies and actions.”

Angela Raymundo Cobo went to the protest march with her daughter and grandson.

“We came here with papers, but it cost us,” Cobo, who is originally from Guatemala, said in Spanish. It is unfair they are deporting and separating families.”

Kumba Mankutima, who is originally from Angola and watched the march from a doorway, said “we came to this country to fight for our children. We have lost a lot of friends and students and that is not fair.”

“I would have come if I had known” she said watching the crowds march by.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

This story will be updated.