If the walls could talk, they’d say that JLP Custom Picture Framing is everywhere in Baltimore.

The original owner, James L. Pierce, opened his namesake shop about 50 years ago and built a reputation as a go-to framer in the region. When he was ready to retire in 2006, he tapped Thom Stone, his employee of about a decade.

Ever since, Stone, 56, and his wife Carol Stone, 51, have owned JLP Framing, in the Old Goucher neighborhood adjacent to Charles Village.

About ‘In Good Company’ This is one in an occasional series of casual conversations with Maryland small-business owners. If you or someone you know wants to participate, send an email to reporter Bria Overs: Bria.Overs@TheBaltimoreBanner.com.

The Stones once considered starting a business of their own, but they jumped at the opportunity to continue Pierce’s frame shop.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

“If you go to any museum or collector in the area, and you turn over the pictures, you’ll see our label, whether it’s from 50 years ago or this year,” Carol Stone said. “That’s just an incredible opportunity that Jim gave us.”

JLP Custom Picture Framing is in the Old Goucher neighborhood of Baltimore. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)

JLP has rapport among local museums and art galleries. Its frames are in the Baltimore Museum of Art, The Walters Art Museum, the Reginald F. Lewis Museum of Maryland African American History and Culture, the Maryland Center for History and Culture, local universities — and even in John Waters’ home.

What went into the decision to take over JLP Framing instead of starting your own business?

Thom: I was comfortable there. I certainly knew the business well, and I felt like I could take over as the leader. I felt it could transition nicely, and I knew most of the clientele, which is important in our small business.

It just seemed like the right opportunity at the right time. I mean, it really did just sort of fall into place.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Carol, what did you think about the idea of purchasing the business?

Carol: I thought it was a good idea. It was stressful at first. We had one little one, the kid wasn’t even around yet, but it was a great opportunity. (The Stones have two now-grown children.) JLP Framing is such an established business, such an established name, and you just don’t get that kind of opportunity very often to take something that’s already so well-respected.

Often, Carol Stone works on the matting for pictures while Thom Stone puts together the frames. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)

What’s a day at JLP Framing like these days?

Carol: It’s pretty much get there and just jump into things. There are always projects and deadlines. Since COVID, it’s just been the two of us. We’ve kind of fallen into our groove of getting stuff done.

Thom’s usually building frames. I’m upstairs cutting mats and putting the pieces together to be ready to go into the frames.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Thom: We have online appointments and then, of course, we’re a frame shop so anybody can walk in at any time. We’re always moving and it’s a really busy environment. Not a lot of slow time in our business.

Do you have a favorite aspect of the business?

Thom: My favorite is working with the customers because I’m very people-friendly. I enjoy talking, but I also enjoy being creative with our clients.

Carol: I enjoy complicated things. When somebody comes in and they have some idea they can’t quite figure out, I really like figuring out how to do what they want. Especially with textiles.

There are so many interesting people and interesting stories.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

You’re both from the Baltimore area. But since you do business in Baltimore City, I’m curious, what is the appeal of doing business here? And then, what are some of the challenges?

Thom: Well, we’ve got a pretty diverse crowd of people that come in, so that’s enjoyable. You never know who’s coming in or with what.

I think there are some cities where you know who’s going to be coming in primarily. Baltimore is that kind of town. But it’s still big enough that you get a wide range of people, and you never know what’s going to walk through the door. That, to me, is great.

Thom Stone has worked at the framing shop for about a decade before taking it over. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner) Carol Stone was new to framing when the couple bought the business. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)

Carol: We do a lot of work with museums and institutions. It’s a nice, central place that we can get to them, or they can get to us, without the hustle of downtown. We’re in Charles Village. It’s no big deal to get to us, or for us to get to anybody else.

But as far as the challenges — I think for people who aren’t used to the city, it’s a little scary. For people who aren’t familiar with it or aren’t comfortable with the city, it can be a little intimidating for sure.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Thom: And the upkeep of the city. That isn’t always done in Baltimore as it should be.

What’s something that you wish people knew about JLP Framing for the framing industry?

Carol: I think it would be nice if people knew that picture framing doesn’t have to be intimidating. People who have never had framing done before feel really nervous walking in.

We’re not trying to upsell just to upsell. We’re trying to make things look the best they can because that’s why you came to us. We’re professionals.

Thom: That’s a good one because people do come in and I think they hear the word custom. It sort of freezes some people to think, “Well, if it’s custom that means it’s going to be out of my price range.”

It isn’t, by no means, out of people’s price range. It’s a matter of selecting products that will fit your budget.

Carol and Thom Stone said they enjoy working with their customers. They count John Waters as one. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)

What’s next for JLP Framing? Do you have any big ambitions?

Carol: We are working on expanding our showroom, which is going a little slower than we had planned. It’s about halfway done. Soon, we’ll have an even larger selection of frame samples, and it’ll be double the size of our showroom.

I think in the far future, just work here until we can’t walk up and down the steps anymore.

Thom: Just keeping it going and being there for the people that need us. We have a reputation, so we certainly have to live up to that.