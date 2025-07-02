The Fourth of July — a day of food, fun and fireworks — is almost here. But, as the day approaches, so does the headache of getting around, especially if you’re traveling.
With increased traffic, road closures and parking restrictions, driving may be a bit tricky.
Here’s what you need to know to get around safely.
Going over the Bay Bridge?
The Maryland Transportation Authority expects heavy traffic on the Bay Bridge and in the surrounding area Wednesday through Monday, its website said.
To avoid delays, the MDTA recommends drivers travel over the bridge in the morning or in the evening.
If you are traveling towards the Eastern Shore, it suggests you travel before 7 a.m. and after 8 p.m. on Thursday; before 7 a.m. and after 4 p.m. on Friday; and before 8 a.m. and after 4 p.m. on Saturday.
If you are traveling towards Baltimore, travelers should hit the road before 10 a.m. and after 6 p.m. on Thursday; before 10 a.m. and after 6 p.m. on Friday; and before 9 a.m. and after 6 p.m. on Saturday.
The recommended travel times for Wednesday, Sunday and Monday can be found on the MDTA website.
Drivers who don’t travel during the recommended drive times should expect significant delays when crossing the bridge, the MDTA said. It also asks motorists to stay on U.S. Route 50 on both sides of the bridge, so that local roads can stay clear for residents and first responders.
Also, weather and traffic permitting, one lane of the westbound bridge will be used by those traveling east.
Staying in Baltimore?
The Baltimore City Department of Transportation announced that it will be closing some roads on Friday, ahead of the fireworks show.
The following roads will be closed starting at 3 p.m. until the bulk of traffic has left the area:
- North side of Lombard Street from President to South streets
- West side of Charles Street from Conway to Fayette streets
The following roads will be closed from 8:30 p.m. until the bulk of traffic has left the area:
- Pratt Street at Charles Street
- Lombard Street at President Street
- Northbound Light Street at Lee Street
- Southbound Light Street at Lombard Street
- Northbound Interstate 395 traffic at Conway Street
🚧 DOWNTOWN CLOSURES: JULY 4TH 🚧— Baltimore City DOT (@BmoreCityDOT) June 27, 2025
Expect major street closures downtown and around the Inner Harbor on Friday, July 4 for fireworks festivities. Closures begin as early as 3PM, with full shutdowns starting 8:30PM. pic.twitter.com/86BfrFRawG
Additionally, except for local deliveries, commercial vehicles will not be allowed downtown between noon and midnight on Friday. These restrictions do not apply to cabs, buses and other mass transportation vehicles.
During the day on Friday and through Sunday, the Maryland State Police will be patrolling throughout the area to combat impaired, aggressive, and distracted driving, a news release said.
If you’re looking for parking, BCDOT suggests that you park in commercial parking garages and not in neighborhoods.
Also, parking will be restricted on the following streets from 3 p.m. to midnight on Friday:
- Both sides of Gay Street from Pratt to Fayette streets
- Both sides of Calvert Street from Pratt to Fayette streets
- Both sides of Baltimore Street from Charles to Gay streets
- The west side of Charles Street from Pratt to Lombard streets
- The west side of Light Street from Pratt to Camden streets
- The east side of Light Street from Lombard to Pratt streets
- The east side of Charles Street from Lee to Barre streets
- The south side of Key Highway from Light to Covington streets
The east side of Light Street from Lee to Conway streets will be restricted from 9 a.m. on Wednesday through noon on Saturday.
BCDOT also recommends using public transportation. But the CityLink and LocalLink buses, the Metro SubwayLink, Light RailLink and MARC Penn line will run on the holiday schedule, the Maryland Transit Administration said. There will be no service on the MARC Brunswick or Camden lines.
