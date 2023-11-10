Vehicles for Change gives the gift of transportation to veterans

Visiting grandchildren, pursuing higher education, going to medical appointments, and even taking a drive to see the fall foliage aren’t easy things to do when you don’t have a vehicle. That changed Friday for 10 Maryland veterans who received new cars thanks to the non-profit Vehicles for Change, Mile One Automotive Group, and Heritage Toyota.
“‘Thank you for your service’ is always the end of a conversation when it should be the start of one. What makes today so spectacular is the fact that you are showing that that phrase has weight to it and showing that deeper appreciation,” said Gov. Wes Moore when addressing the people involved. “We have individuals who have had to pick up the pace and pick up the weight for an individual who was deployed and we have people who were deployed overseas who were leaving their homes, leaving their neighborhoods, leaving their communities, leaving their employment and doing it because the nation asked them to raise their hand. This is the best part of my day right here.”
Brenda Jones, a Baltimore County resident and a woman who previously served in the Army, said that she was spending a significant portion of her income on rideshare apps such as Lyft and Uber just to get to work.
“A vehicle is not just a machine but it’s a lifeline, the key to independence, and the freedom to move,” she said. Jones plans to use her new vehicle to enroll in school to help her juggle responsibilities with ease and spend a lot more time with her grandchildren.
Transportation is the main barrier for employment and education, so the gift of personal transportation is life changing for many. Vehicles for Change is a non-profit that has repaired donated cars to give to families in need of reliable transportation for the past twenty-four years.
Recipients pay $950 as well as costs of tag, title and insurance for each vehicle and the non-profit handles the rest. If the recipient cannot afford the $950 upfront, a loan is available. Seventy-five percent of VFC recipients have been able to get better paying jobs, explore higher education and increase their wages.
Jones was not the only recipient who has big plans for her life with transportation. Paul Carrington, an Army sergeant, will use his car to look for better career opportunities as well as visit family members and attend all medical appointments at the Veterans Administration Hospital.
Another military member, Yul Hicks of the Navy, plans to use his new car to help his daughter, a single mom, with his grandchildren. Lastly, Jaun Hayes, who served for seven years in the Army and two years in the Air Force, plans to use his vehicle to transport his five children to their activities.
