Vehicles for Change gives the gift of transportation to veterans

“‘Thank you for your service’ is always the end of a conversation when it should be the start of one. What makes today so spectacular is the fact that you are showing that that phrase has weight to it and showing that deeper appreciation,” said Gov. Wes Moore when addressing the people involved. “We have individuals who have had to pick up the pace and pick up the weight for an individual who was deployed and we have people who were deployed overseas who were leaving their homes, leaving their neighborhoods, leaving their communities, leaving their employment and doing it because the nation asked them to raise their hand. This is the best part of my day right here.”