New police photos show just how scary last month’s car crash was for two Baltimore Ravens rookies.

Cornerback Nate Wiggins’ Lamborghini Urus crashed, rolled onto its side and came to rest in the northbound lanes of Interstate 95 in Baltimore.

Nate Wiggins said he was cut off, causing him to hit the car in front and roll his Lamborghini. (Maryland Transportation Authority)

The wreck happened shortly before 6 p.m. on Sept. 11 near Exit 52, which leads to Russell Street and M&T Bank Stadium, according to accident reports obtained by The Banner. The team listed Wiggins with a neck injury, and he was checked for a concussion. He missed last month’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Ravens teammate Ryan Cooper Jr. — a practice squad cornerback who also goes by the first name Bump — was riding in the front passenger seat but was not injured, according to the reports. Cooper said he was asleep and woke up to feel the car rolling.

Cornerback Nate Wiggins was not seriously injured in the close call. (Maryland Transportation Authority)

The 21-year-old Wiggins opened up about the wreck last month.

“Just hit my head hard in the car wreck and just think I had whiplash,” he said.

He told officers he was trying to change lanes when another vehicle cut him off. Then he clipped the rear of an Acura RDX in front of him. His Lamborghini rolled and came to rest on its passenger side, according to the reports. Both players were wearing their seat belts. Police issued no citations.

The photos also show damage to the rear passenger side of the Acura. The four people in that car were not injured.

On Friday, the NFL Players Association named Wiggins its Week 5 community MVP for his volunteer work to host an event for breast cancer survivors. Some 35 women received wigs, stylings and fittings donated by Wiggins.

Reporters Giana Han and Justin Fenton contributed to this article.