Night of 100 Elvises returns after 3-year pandemic hiatus

The Lord Baltimore Hotel is full of ghosts. Sometimes they make an appearance, and sometimes they remain hidden. Friday night, one particular ghost was out and about, and he was shimmying and shaking things up on all floors.
The Night of 100 Elvises, a loved and celebrated Baltimore event since 1994, made its return after a three-year pandemic hiatus. Several musicians performed tributes to Elvis Presley, including several Christmas hits, throughout the night. The Elvis fever dream didn’t stop at songs. The night included the Grinch, the Meridian Dance Co. belly dancers and the The Wild Anacostias Brass Band.
Two friends, Leslie Davis and Caroline Barnhill, donning rhinestoned Elvis-themed jackets, shared the story of meeting at a Night of 100 Elvises event in 2019. They happened to be standing at the same drink table, and their mutual love of Elvis was the foundation for years of friendship.
“We went together to Las Vegas in 2021!” Davis said.
Another Night of 100 Elvises frequent flyer, Jena Crisler, met her husband, Dave Schubert, at the event in 1999. “It was so much fun, and I’m so thankful it’s back,” she said.
While there technically weren’t 100 Elvises, the handful who were there packed enough energy to keep the crowd groovin’ and movin’.
Terry McCready, 80, knows his way around an Elvis impersonation – he’s been doing the bit for decades.
“I choose to do this because I want to see people smile. I hope I brought a lot of smiles to this crowd tonight. Remember, it’s the longest word in the dictionary, smile is. There’s a whole mile between the S’s!” he said with a wink. He took a break between songs and said, “Man, I sure didn’t sweat like this back in ’79!”
Last night was a fever dream at Night of 100 Elvises 🕺 Rob Lutz performs ‘It's Your Baby You Rock It’ by Elvis at The Lord Baltimore Hotel on Friday night. pic.twitter.com/zd9qlsi9MF— Kaitlin Newman (@KaitlinObscura) December 3, 2023
Don’t worry, the KaitCam caught more.— Kaitlin Newman (@KaitlinObscura) December 3, 2023
Skelvis, Terry McCready and Ruben Castillo were some other Elvis reincarnations at the Lord Baltimore Hotel pic.twitter.com/Fm6kN4OqtS
