Baltimore City

Night of 100 Elvises returns after 3-year pandemic hiatus

Kaitlin Newman

Published 12/3/2023 5:30 a.m. EST

Ruben Castillo performs Elvis songs Friday during the Night of 100 Elvises at the Lord Baltimore Hotel. (Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner)

The Lord Baltimore Hotel is full of ghosts. Sometimes they make an appearance, and sometimes they remain hidden. Friday night, one particular ghost was out and about, and he was shimmying and shaking things up on all floors.

The Night of 100 Elvises, a loved and celebrated Baltimore event since 1994, made its return after a three-year pandemic hiatus. Several musicians performed tributes to Elvis Presley, including several Christmas hits, throughout the night. The Elvis fever dream didn’t stop at songs. The night included the Grinch, the Meridian Dance Co. belly dancers and the The Wild Anacostias Brass Band.

Two friends, Leslie Davis and Caroline Barnhill, donning rhinestoned Elvis-themed jackets, shared the story of meeting at a Night of 100 Elvises event in 2019. They happened to be standing at the same drink table, and their mutual love of Elvis was the foundation for years of friendship.

“We went together to Las Vegas in 2021!” Davis said.

Another Night of 100 Elvises frequent flyer, Jena Crisler, met her husband, Dave Schubert, at the event in 1999. “It was so much fun, and I’m so thankful it’s back,” she said.

While there technically weren’t 100 Elvises, the handful who were there packed enough energy to keep the crowd groovin’ and movin’.

Terry McCready, 80, knows his way around an Elvis impersonation – he’s been doing the bit for decades.

“I choose to do this because I want to see people smile. I hope I brought a lot of smiles to this crowd tonight. Remember, it’s the longest word in the dictionary, smile is. There’s a whole mile between the S’s!” he said with a wink. He took a break between songs and said, “Man, I sure didn’t sweat like this back in ’79!”

Rob Lutz performs with Skelvis at the annual Night of 100 Elvises. The event returned to the Lord Baltimore Hotel on Friday after a hiatus caused by the pandemic. (Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner)

Ruben Castillo performs hit Elvis songs while interacting with the crowd. (Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner)

Rob Lutz interacts with the crowd. The sateen scarves are replicas of the ones Elvis was known to give away to audience members during his performances. (Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner)

Georgia Howard, center, and friend Kimberly Owen, left, dance to Elvis songs. (Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner)

Belly dancers from the Meridian Dance Co. keep Elvis company. (Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner)

A fan wears Elvis Presley's name around their neck during the performances. (Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner)

Ruben Castillo performs during Friday night's show. (Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner)

Terry McCready wraps a scarf around the neck of Kristen Lohman while serenading her and giving the true Elvis concert experience. (Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner)

McCready croons an Elvis song to excited fans. (Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner)

McCready, 80, said: “Man, I sure didn’t sweat like this back in ’79!” (Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner)

Leslie Davis and Caroline Barnhill met at the event in 2019 and have been friends ever since. (Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner)

The annual Night of 100 Elvises has been a tradition in Baltimore since 1994. (Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner)

Jena Crisler and Dan Hopkins dance to classic songs. (Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner)

Mike Walls lets loose in his Elvis merch, which was sold at the event. (Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner)

Skelvis performs dressed as a skeleton Elvis. (Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner)