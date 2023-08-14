Hampden Family Center has closed down indefinitely.

The Hampden Family Center, a nonprofit that has provided food and social service casework to the community for the past 28 years, has shut down indefinitely.

A printed notice on the door at the center’s office at 1104 W. 36th St. reads “Hampden Family Center Is on Vacation!”

The center acknowledged the impact the closure will have on its clients and staff in a pop-up message on its website and stressed that it’s working to resume operations.

“We know our services are essential to the clients we serve, and that this closure will impact them the most, along with our dedicated staff. Please know that the whole community is working hard to reinstate the Center’s programs and services in the short-term and to find ways to establish the sustainability of our operation in the long-term. We hope to be back up and running as soon as possible to continue serving our cherished Hampden community,” the statement said.

The message also included a link for donations.

According to its most recent tax filing, the center had total revenue of $488,920, while operating expenses came out to $523,060.

The organization’s most immediate past director, Ashley Wilkes, resigned in early July. According to its website, Ken Mosher is listed as director. Wilkes had been working at the center for the past seven years and served as director for the past three.

A spokesperson for the Family Center could not immediately be reached for comment.

Ki Park, who owns The Lunch Box, which is next door to the center, said he has watched the center serve the community for the past decade.

“I’ve seen firsthand how the center helps a lot of people,” Park said. “For example, on Fridays, they have like a food drive, where there’s a line all the way up the block, filled with senior citizens and young kids that they take care of. And, you know, to think that that’s all going to go away, I don’t what these people are going to do.”