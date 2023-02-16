The rest of the ancestral remains in the Baltimore collection will require more research. Some of them have no records, Barnett said, making it virtually impossible to tell where they are from. Others could be from Western Maryland. Barnett found information from archaeologists who worked a site in the region through research in the museum archives. The next step is to reach out to tribes that could have been in the region around the time period, present them with the inventory summary and see whether they would like to make a claim.