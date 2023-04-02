Photo story: Families, friends gather for a wheelie good time at B-360 Day

Local nonprofit B-360 hosted a family fun day last weekend, encouraging families to come hang out, explore dirt bikes and test their skills at riding in the overflow parking lot at the B&O Railroad Museum. B-360 focuses on youth and young adult development by sharing dirt bike culture, bridging the science, technology, engineering and math gap and helping to provide useful career skills. Safety gear such as helmets, vests and gloves were provided for riders who wanted to take a dirt bike for a spin.