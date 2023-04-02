Baltimore City

Photo story: Families, friends gather for a wheelie good time at B-360 Day

By Kaitlin Newman

Published on: April 02, 2023 5:30 AM EDT

Nazir Simpson, 8, prepares to ride at the B-360 Day event held at the B&O Railroad Museum on March 26, 2023. (Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner)

Local nonprofit B-360 hosted a family fun day last weekend, encouraging families to come hang out, explore dirt bikes and test their skills at riding in the overflow parking lot at the B&O Railroad Museum. B-360 focuses on youth and young adult development by sharing dirt bike culture, bridging the science, technology, engineering and math gap and helping to provide useful career skills. Safety gear such as helmets, vests and gloves were provided for riders who wanted to take a dirt bike for a spin.

This weekend event came only a few days after the announcement that $3 million in federal funding would go to B-360 to create the nation’s first dirt bike campus. U.S. Sens. Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen presented the large check on a rainy Friday afternoon.

The sunshine came out just in time for the B-360 Day event, with over 50 riders lining up for their chance on a bike. Older kids helped mentor younger ones on proper riding techniques, and eventgoers clapped and cheered from the metal barricades.

Members of Baltimore’s dirt bike community came together to celebrate B-360 Day at the B&O Railroad Museum on March 26. 2023. Participants got to ride bikes in the sectioned-off lot and learn about safety. (Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner)

Stunts around the parking lot were common. (Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner)

Wheelies with no hands were one of the more impressive tricks at Sunday’s event. (Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner)

A young dirt biker’s wheelie gets close to the ground at the B360 Day event at the B&O Railroad Museum overflow lot in Baltimore, Maryland, on March 26, 2023. (Paul Newson/The Baltimore Banner)

Children cling to the metal fence and watch dirt bike riders loop around the parking lot. (Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner)

Kevin Bass, left, mentors Nazir Simpson, 8, right, on how to ride a dirt bike. (Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner)

A young dirt biker goes for a ride with a more expierenced biker at the B360 Day event at the B&O Railroad Museum overflow lot in Baltimore, Maryland, on March 26, 2023. (Paul Newson/The Baltimore Banner)

Riders wear helmets and other safety gear to ensure a safe ride. (Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner)

Boys and young men, and a growing number of girls and young women, are partaking in dirt bike culture. (Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner)

A young dirt biker does a wheelie at the B360 Day event at the B&O Railroad Museum overflow lot in Baltimore, Maryland, on March 26, 2023. (Paul Newson/The Baltimore Banner)

Three brothers — with the youngest, 5-year-old Jeremiah Finch, in the center — wait their turn to ride. (Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner)

Adrian Goodman, 8, waits his turn to ride after putting on his safety gear. (Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner)

The more experienced riders showed off with various tricks that require great balance and strength to pull them off correctly. (Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner)

A young dirt biker takes a break from popping wheelies at the B360 Day event at the B&O Railroad Museum overflow lot in Baltimore, Maryland, on March 26, 2023. (Paul Newson/The Baltimore Banner)

Members of Baltimore’s dirt bike community came together to celebrate B-360 Day at the B&O Railroad Museum on March 26. 2023. Participants got to ride bikes in the sectioned-off lot and learn about safety. (Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner)

Riders congregate before doing loops in the parking lot. (Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner)

Riders make jokes and play around with each other often, showing the bond between friends and family. (Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner)

A young dirt biker shows off his skills as he prepares to pop a wheelie at the B360 Day event at the B&O Railroad Museum overflow lot in Baltimore, Maryland, on March 26, 2023. (Paul Newson/The Baltimore Banner)

A young dirt biker does a wheelie in front of a man and a child at the B360 Day event located in the B&O Railroad Museum overflow lot in Baltimore, Maryland, on March 26, 2023. (Paul Newson/The Baltimore Banner)