Photo story: Families, friends gather for a wheelie good time at B-360 Day

Local nonprofit B-360 hosted a family fun day last weekend, encouraging families to come hang out, explore dirt bikes and test their skills at riding in the overflow parking lot at the B&O Railroad Museum. B-360 focuses on youth and young adult development by sharing dirt bike culture, bridging the science, technology, engineering and math gap and helping to provide useful career skills. Safety gear such as helmets, vests and gloves were provided for riders who wanted to take a dirt bike for a spin.
This weekend event came only a few days after the announcement that $3 million in federal funding would go to B-360 to create the nation’s first dirt bike campus. U.S. Sens. Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen presented the large check on a rainy Friday afternoon.
The sunshine came out just in time for the B-360 Day event, with over 50 riders lining up for their chance on a bike. Older kids helped mentor younger ones on proper riding techniques, and eventgoers clapped and cheered from the metal barricades.