A piece of concrete broke off from a railroad bridge in East Baltimore on Sunday morning and smashed into an SUV, injuring the driver and temporarily trapping them.

The accident happened in the 500 block of North Point Road around 11:30 a.m., according to Baltimore police and fire officials. Photos of the scene show a mangled dark Ford SUV with a shattered windshield.

First responders extricated the driver, who was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to a police spokesperson.

Officials from Amtrak, the Baltimore Department of Transportation and the city Office of Emergency Management are assessing the integrity of the bridge to address the issue, according to a fire department spokesperson.

Amtrak announced that train service between Wilmington, Delaware, and Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport would be delayed for more than an hour because of a “bridge incident.”