The Baltimore Banner today announced that global marketing executive Clay Fisher has joined the board of directors of the Venetoulis Institute for Local Journalism. In his new role, Fisher will help steer the growth of The Baltimore Banner in its mission to deliver essential and compelling journalism that informs and strengthens communities across Maryland.

As a global marketing executive known for driving growth through data-driven strategies and innovative subscriber experiences, Fisher has valuable industry experience in developing winning marketing strategies for iconic brands including The New York Times, DIRECTV, Travelocity and Monster.com.

Clay Fisher previously served in leadership roles for The New York Times, DIRECTV, Travelocity and Monster Worldwide. (Handout)

“As The Baltimore Banner works tirelessly to inform and inspire our local communities on issues that matter to Maryland, now more than ever, we believe in the power and promise of local, independent journalism to help protect and preserve our democracy,” said Stewart Bainum, Jr., founder and chair of the Venetoulis Institute for Local Journalism. “We welcome Clay Fisher to our board of directors to help guide The Banner’s vital mission moving forward on behalf of our dedicated team and readers.”

“Clay is one of the great growth marketers in the subscription world, where he has driven digital transformation and built long-term sustainability across a range of businesses,” said Bob Cohn, CEO of The Baltimore Banner and the Venetoulis Institute for Local Journalism. “We are lucky to have his leadership experience on our Board as we chart the next phase of growth for The Banner.”

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Previously, Fisher served as senior vice president of consumer marketing for The New York Times where he was responsible for global subscriber acquisition, retention and revenue growth across all print and digital products. Fisher has also served as an adviser for the Google News Initiative aimed at helping publishers and journalists build a more sustainable, diverse and innovative news ecosystem.

Prior to his role with The New York Times, Fisher served in various leadership roles for subscription-based consumer brands, including as vice president of digital marketing and product management with DIRECTV, head of digital marketing for Travelocity and global director of search marketing for Monster Worldwide.

“I am honored to serve among such an esteemed group of industry experts as part of the Board of Directors of the Venetoulis Institute for Local Journalism,” Fisher said. “I look forward to helping drive the continued growth and success of The Baltimore Banner for many years to come.”

The board of directors of the Venetoulis Institute for Local Journalism is responsible for steering the institute toward its mission of bringing high-quality local journalism to Baltimore and central Maryland. Members of the board come from a diverse range of business, civic and nonprofit sectors from the Baltimore region, and include nationally recognized journalists, media, advertising and marketing professionals. For more information, visit The Venetoulis Institute for Local Journalism.

To support The Banner’s work, check out the latest coverage and subscribe, please visit www.TheBaltimoreBanner.com.