The Baltimore Banner, a nonprofit, multi-platform news operation serving Greater Baltimore and Maryland, has received a $200,000 grant from the Henry Luce Foundation. The Henry Luce Foundation seeks to deepen knowledge and understanding in pursuit of a more democratic and just world.

The grant will support The Banner’s mission to deliver high-impact, nonprofit journalism that informs, strengthens, and inspires communities across Maryland. It will power The Banner’s growing regional coverage, investigative reporting, and public service journalism, ensuring that essential stories reach the people and communities who need them most.

The grant reflects the Henry Luce Foundation’s commitment to deepening public understanding through independent, community-centered media. “The Baltimore Banner is demonstrating what a vibrant and responsive local, nonprofit newsroom can look like in the 21st century,” said Sean Buffington, Interim President at the Henry Luce Foundation. “We are proud to support its work and to invest in a model of journalism that builds public knowledge, accountability, and trust.”

“We are honored to receive this generous $200,000 grant from the Henry Luce Foundation,” said Sarah Walton, Chief Philanthropy Officer at The Banner. “This grant affirms the vital role of local, nonprofit journalism in strengthening communities and promoting civic engagement. We will continue expanding our coverage of underrepresented voices and sharing the region’s most compelling and important stories.”

“This grant is a testament to our newsroom’s vital work supporting and informing our communities,” said Baltimore Banner CEO Bob Cohn. “On the heels of our Pulitzer Prize win and third anniversary, the Henry Luce Foundation grant solidifies the importance of local, nonprofit journalism and affirms that our model for news can thrive.”

The grant is part of the Henry Luce Foundation’s broader effort to support innovative journalism and knowledge institutions that advance civic engagement and social understanding. Learn more about this evolving strategy and the role of media in shaping public knowledge in the latest episode of Luce Change, the Foundation’s podcast: Episode 3: Journalism, Public Knowledge, and Social Transformation.

