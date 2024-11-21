The Baltimore Banner today announced that Hunter Schloss will serve as Senior Vice President (SVP) of Growth, where he will drive subscription acquisition strategies, enhance reader engagement and optimize retention as The Banner continues its commitment to being the most essential and compelling news organization for communities in Maryland.

Hunter Schloss previously worked for The Washington Post, Amazon and Expedia. (Handout)

Schloss most recently was head of digital and eCommerce at The Washington Post. In this role, he led a team of marketers to acquire digital subscriptions for the paper and collaborated with the newsroom on growth strategy. This process included using various media channels to reach target audiences and designing new promotion strategies.

Before joining The Washington Post, Schloss held marketing leadership roles at several notable companies, including Amazon, Expedia, Workrise and Otsuka America Pharmaceutical, Inc., where he helped drive profitability and growth.

“We are thrilled to have Hunter join our leadership team as we seek to reach and engage more readers with trusted local journalism that informs and inspires the people of Maryland,” Baltimore Banner CEO Bob Cohn said. “Growing subscriptions is a key pillar in our path to long-term sustainability, and Hunter has the knowledge and experience to help us accelerate the strong trajectory of our first two years.”

“I am honored to join the largest and fastest-growing newsroom in Maryland,” Schloss said. “The caliber of The Banner’s leadership team is unmatched, and I am elated to join such a diverse team of dynamic leaders and journalists. Local, nonprofit journalism is the backbone of our communities, and I look forward to reaching new readers with essential and compelling journalism.”