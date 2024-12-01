Lyric Baltimore is accepting submissions for its 8th annual Dream Big Contest for students in grades 5-12 with a vision for creating a better world.

Students from Baltimore or Baltimore County are eligible to participate by submitting an essay, poem, video or other form of art. This year’s theme is inspired by writer and civil rights activist James Baldwin. Students are invited to artistically respond to the question, “Though it may be hard to face, what is the one thing you would change to make the world a better place?”

The contest launch date coincides with the anniversary of Baldwin’s death on December 1, 1987. The entry period runs Dec. 1 through Feb. 14, 2025.

Entries are accepted at https://dreambigcontest.org in the form of a one-page poem, 300-word essay, one-minute edited video, an original visual artwork, or a musical composition.

In March, 16 finalists will be invited to the Lyric for an awards celebration. The top eight will have the opportunity to share their submissions on the Lyric’s stage.

For the first time, the Lyric will use the awards celebration to honor one teacher from the city and another from Baltimore County, who inspire their students’ creativity. Teacher nominations will be accepted from Dec. 16-Feb. 3, 2025. Additional details, eligibility requirements, and the nomination form can be found at http://lyricbaltimore.com/education and http://dreambigcontest.org.

The Banner is a media sponsor for the Dream Big Contest.